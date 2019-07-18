Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $154.68, with a volume of 189702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $501.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.24 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $466,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,499,336.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $629,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,655,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,127 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

