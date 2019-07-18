BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,560. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 116.33% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,817,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,864 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,861,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 212,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 163,781 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 989,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 143,772 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.