Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Booking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,060.52.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,867.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,825.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,131.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 100.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

