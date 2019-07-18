Blockparty (BOXX Token) Price Hits $0.0438 on Top Exchanges (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $67,448.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00275637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.01271898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00122817 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,279,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

