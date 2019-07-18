Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $17.15. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 117 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

