BlackRock (BLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $471.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $513.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total transaction of $35,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $15,163,636. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.95.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

