Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Up 7.1%

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 627,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 680,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.71.

Black Iron Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.