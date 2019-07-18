BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $839.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,424,000 after acquiring an additional 96,466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.