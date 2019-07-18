Bitcore (BTX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.27 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00003963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Exrates and QBTC. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $2,178.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,652.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.02108148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00936936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.02955577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00784088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00741462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00254380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,721,256 coins and its circulating supply is 17,220,297 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

