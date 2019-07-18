Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.13, 22,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 672,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $819.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bitauto by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.
About Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)
Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.
