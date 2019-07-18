Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.13, 22,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 672,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $819.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.34 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bitauto by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

