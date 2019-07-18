Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.00, 3,439 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 240,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Bio-Path accounts for about 0.2% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gainplan LLC owned 0.40% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.