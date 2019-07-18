Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.53 billion and $693.77 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $29.12 or 0.00273472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, AirSwap, HitBTC and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01307176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00025798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00121853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000550 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LBank, Bancor Network, DDEX, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, AirSwap, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.