Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,022.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.71 ($13.36).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of BYG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,031 ($13.47). 97,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,018.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

In related news, insider Richard Cotton sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total value of £38,533.12 ($50,350.35).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

