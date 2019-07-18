Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Trading Up 10.9%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s share price was up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 418,891 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 285,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $48.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, Director Theodore T. Wang purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 584,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,200 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Arch Venture Corp purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 965,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Bellerophon Therapeutics accounts for 0.6% of Arch Venture Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arch Venture Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

