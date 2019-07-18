Bela (BELA) Market Cap Tops $408,728.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Bela has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Bela token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Bela has a total market cap of $408,728.00 and approximately $4,045.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00961344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000519 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,271,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,603,036 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

