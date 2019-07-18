Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $6.14. Bank of Queensland shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKQNF)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

