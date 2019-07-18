Bank of America Begins Coverage on Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

In other news, Director Ken Ludlum bought 70,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

