Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eaton Vance in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,549,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,070,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,495,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,757,000 after buying an additional 755,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,432.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,945,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 2,753,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,429,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 569,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $8,698,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.