Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, 856,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,461,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director Bryant R. Riley bought 262,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $107,625.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,969 shares in the company, valued at $98,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryant R. Riley bought 227,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $97,768.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 311,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,884.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 805,874 shares of company stock worth $335,572 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,905 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.