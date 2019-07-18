Autonio (NIO) Reaches Market Cap of $747,891.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $747,891.00 and $16,945.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00273740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.01307547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00025883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00122203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,355,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

