ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.10

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as low as $20.80. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 31,209 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.30 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

