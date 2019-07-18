Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.59

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.59 and last traded at $108.47, with a volume of 16386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.