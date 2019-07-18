AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,502.94 ($84.97).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 6,442 ($84.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a one year high of GBX 6,634 ($86.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion and a PE ratio of 33.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,278.72.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11). Also, insider Marc Dunoyer purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82).

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

