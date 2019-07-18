Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.