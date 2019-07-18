Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.99

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.08. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1,117 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The firm has a market cap of $436.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

