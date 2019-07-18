Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $33,558.00 and $15.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,225,744 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.