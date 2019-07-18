Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $64.93 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $64.93 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

