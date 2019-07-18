Archer Exploration (ASX:AXE) Shares Down 8.3%

Archer Exploration Limited (ASX:AXE) shares traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 1,022,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 383,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $21.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.10.

Archer Exploration Company Profile (ASX:AXE)

Archer Exploration Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of mineral deposits in Australia. The company explores for graphite, cobalt, manganese, copper, magnesite, barite, and gold deposits. It is also involved in the sale of carbon material products through online.

