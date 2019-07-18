Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aramark by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Aramark by 61.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

