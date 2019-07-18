AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AquaVenture by 446.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AquaVenture by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAAS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 4,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,255. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.93.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

