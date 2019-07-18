Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities set a $146.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apyx Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 45,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,121. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $228.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 224.06%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 222,316 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

