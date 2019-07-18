AppCoins (APPC) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Binance and BiteBTC. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $134,473.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00280897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01319925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00113841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000529 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.