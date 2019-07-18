Analyzing Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) & Novocure (NYSE:NVCR)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novocure has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.8% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Novocure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Novocure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and Novocure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 5.69% 18.88% 10.12% Novocure -20.42% -47.23% -16.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haemonetics and Novocure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Novocure 0 3 4 0 2.57

Haemonetics currently has a consensus price target of $117.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.48%. Novocure has a consensus price target of $52.71, indicating a potential downside of 22.77%. Given Haemonetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Novocure.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and Novocure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $967.58 million 6.46 $55.02 million $2.39 51.05 Novocure $248.07 million 26.35 -$63.56 million ($0.69) -98.93

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Novocure. Novocure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Novocure on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. The company also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, it offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; OrthoPAT, a perioperative autotranfusion system for orthopedic procedures; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

