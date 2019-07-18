Analysts Expect SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

In other SeaChange International news, insider Mark J. Bonney purchased 126,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $190,123.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $527,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Pons purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,517.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaChange International stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of SeaChange International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 205,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,111. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.87. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

