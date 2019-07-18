Analysts Expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. Materion posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $301.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.96. 120,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,792. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Materion has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $122,133.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $260,331.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,084,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $20,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 636.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 206,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 178,256 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

