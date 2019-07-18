Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $7,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,201,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,144,161.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 29,622 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $589,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 239,601,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,078,884.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,607,164 shares of company stock worth $31,486,119. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 23,075,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

