Analysts Expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) also posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Separately, National Securities began coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BRG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 61,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 181.95 and a current ratio of 181.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $263.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.