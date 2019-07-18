Analysts Anticipate SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) will announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. SunTrust Banks posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunTrust Banks.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.74. 3,955,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $2,642,754.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,395,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $419,216.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $162,203.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,332 shares of company stock worth $3,177,368 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 296,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,233,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,089,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,113,000 after buying an additional 684,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

