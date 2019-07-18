Analysts Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $21.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.75 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $16.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $85.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $85.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $105.54 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $107.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

MITK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $124,885.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 38,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $424,457.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $632,224. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 634,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 122,944 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 48.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 245,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 540,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,288. The company has a market cap of $424.98 million, a PE ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.22. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

