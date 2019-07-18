Analysts Anticipate CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) to Post ($0.64) EPS

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $5.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.64) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSS Industries an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE:CSS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,749. CSS Industries has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $47.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92.
CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Research analysts predict that CSS Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About CSS Industries
CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.
Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSS Industries (CSS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.