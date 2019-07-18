Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.13. 2,169,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,426. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

