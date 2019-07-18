Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.82 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 20,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $770,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $144,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,436 shares of company stock worth $14,158,975. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 20.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,707,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 467,553 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Altair Engineering by 21.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 201,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 944,091 shares of the software’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,943 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 17.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 598,860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,317 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

