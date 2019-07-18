Alliance Growers (CNSX:ACG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Alliance Growers Corp (CNSX:ACG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 105000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Alliance Growers (CNSX:ACG)

Alliance Growers Corp. engages in acquiring investments in and developing projects in the medical cannabis sector in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.