Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALKS. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Engie to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.55.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.09 on Monday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $144,479.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,989.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,080. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alkermes by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Alkermes by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

