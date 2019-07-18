Alio Gold Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alio Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALO. Pi Financial lowered shares of Alio Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alio Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.88.

ALO stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Alio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alio Gold stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.60% of Alio Gold worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

