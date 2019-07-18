Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 501,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 184,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,053. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.