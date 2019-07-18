Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Albany International posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Albany International had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $251.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.75 million.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,616,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $104,506,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,498.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.48. 105,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,759. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.