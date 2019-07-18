Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

AKRO stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 250,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Seth Loring Harrison bought 900,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

