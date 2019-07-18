Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.
AKRO stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $21.94.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.
Read More: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.