Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €163.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.24 ($153.76).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €131.96 ($153.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.01. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

