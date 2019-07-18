Airbloc Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $366,755.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. Airbloc has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $366,755.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00275195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.01263264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00122302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, CPDAX, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

